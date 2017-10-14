Reviewing Valero Energy Partners (VLP) & The Competition

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE: VLP) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Valero Energy Partners to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Valero Energy Partners LP alerts:

29.9% of Valero Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valero Energy Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86 Valero Energy Partners Competitors 271 1742 2332 84 2.50

Valero Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $53.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.19%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Valero Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valero Energy Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Valero Energy Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy Partners 55.29% 266.53% 22.74% Valero Energy Partners Competitors 17.34% 14.24% 5.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valero Energy Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy Partners $412.55 million $298.24 million 14.70 Valero Energy Partners Competitors $5.66 billion $1.31 billion 38.29

Valero Energy Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Valero Energy Partners. Valero Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Valero Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Valero Energy Partners pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 172.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Valero Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Valero Energy Partners has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valero Energy Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valero Energy Partners competitors beat Valero Energy Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries. It provides assets and services, such as Port Arthur logistics system, McKee logistics system, Memphis logistics system, Three Rivers logistics system, Ardmore logistics system, Houston logistics system, St. Charles logistics system, Corpus Christi logistics system and Meraux logistics system. Port Arthur logistics system includes its Lucas crude system and its Port Arthur products system. McKee logistics system is a crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal system supporting Valero’s McKee Refinery.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.