Reviewing Tallgrass Energy Partners, (TEP) and Its Competitors

Tallgrass Energy Partners, (NYSE: TEP) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tallgrass Energy Partners, to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tallgrass Energy Partners LP alerts:

62.1% of Tallgrass Energy Partners, shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tallgrass Energy Partners, and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy Partners, 46.63% 20.47% 9.01% Tallgrass Energy Partners, Competitors 17.34% 14.24% 5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tallgrass Energy Partners, and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy Partners, 0 4 5 0 2.56 Tallgrass Energy Partners, Competitors 271 1742 2332 84 2.50

Tallgrass Energy Partners, currently has a consensus target price of $60.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.59%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tallgrass Energy Partners, is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tallgrass Energy Partners, and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy Partners, $614.20 million $351.11 million 21.69 Tallgrass Energy Partners, Competitors $5.66 billion $1.31 billion 38.29

Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy Partners,. Tallgrass Energy Partners, is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy Partners, pays an annual dividend of $3.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Tallgrass Energy Partners, pays out 165.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 172.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tallgrass Energy Partners, has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Tallgrass Energy Partners, is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Tallgrass Energy Partners, has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy Partners, beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners,

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities. The Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of FERC regulated interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities. The Processing & Logistics segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of natural gas processing, treating and fractionation facilities; the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and the transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.