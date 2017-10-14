Reviewing InterOil (IOC) and The Competition

InterOil (NYSE: IOC) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Oil & Gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare InterOil to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InterOil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterOil -233.48% -14.08% -8.85% InterOil Competitors -10.14% 1.99% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterOil and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio InterOil N/A N/A -13.08 InterOil Competitors $52.35 billion $11.11 billion 1.36

InterOil’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InterOil. InterOil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InterOil and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterOil 0 0 0 0 N/A InterOil Competitors 214 647 762 31 2.37

As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies have a potential upside of 39.12%. Given InterOil’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterOil has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

InterOil has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterOil’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of InterOil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InterOil rivals beat InterOil on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

InterOil Company Profile

InterOil Corporation (InterOil) is an oil and gas business with a sole focus on Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Company’s segments include Upstream and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes exploration, appraisal and development of hydrocarbon structures in PNG. The Corporate segment provides support to the Company’s other business segments through business development and improvement activities, general services, administration, human resources, executive management, financing and treasury, government affairs and investor relations. InterOil holds interests across over four exploration and approximately two production retention licenses in the Eastern Papuan Basin of Papua New Guinea. Its assets include the Elk, Antelope, Triceratops, Raptor and Bobcat fields in the Gulf Province of Papua New Guinea, and exploration licenses covering approximately 16,000 square kilometers (over four million acres) in Papua New Guinea.

