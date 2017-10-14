Reviewing Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL) & Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Esterline Technologies Corporation has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury Systems has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esterline Technologies Corporation and Mercury Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esterline Technologies Corporation 6.65% 9.18% 5.06% Mercury Systems 6.09% 4.87% 3.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esterline Technologies Corporation and Mercury Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esterline Technologies Corporation $2.01 billion 1.39 $312.43 million $4.48 20.79 Mercury Systems $408.59 million 6.10 $77.23 million $0.58 89.35

Esterline Technologies Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury Systems. Esterline Technologies Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Esterline Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Esterline Technologies Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Esterline Technologies Corporation and Mercury Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esterline Technologies Corporation 1 4 1 0 2.00 Mercury Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71

Esterline Technologies Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $92.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Mercury Systems has a consensus target price of $45.20, suggesting a potential downside of 12.77%. Given Esterline Technologies Corporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Esterline Technologies Corporation is more favorable than Mercury Systems.

Summary

Esterline Technologies Corporation beats Mercury Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esterline Technologies Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Company serves aerospace and defense customers. The Company’s Avionics & Controls business segment includes avionics systems, control and communication systems, and interface technologies capabilities. The Company’s Sensors & Systems business segment includes power systems, connection technologies and advanced sensors capabilities. The Company’s Advanced Materials business segment includes engineered materials and defense technologies capabilities. The Company designs and manufactures ruggedized military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets and field communications.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components. It designs and builds RF and microwave components and subsystems for the electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and other communications requirements and applications. It offers analyst services and systems engineering support, consulting, maintenance and other support, testing and installation. It designs, markets and sells software and middleware environments for the development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. It also offers solutions in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management.

