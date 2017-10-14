Reviewing C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) and Its Rivals

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) is one of 28 public companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare C.H. Robinson Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $13.90 billion $848.19 million 22.72 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -4.44

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3 7 4 0 2.07 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Competitors 183 1296 1799 70 2.52

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $73.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.68%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 11.05%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.49% 37.41% 12.84% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Competitors 10.86% 15.03% 5.33%

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide rivals beat C.H. Robinson Worldwide on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The NAST segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The primary services provided by Global Forwarding segment include ocean freight services, air freight services, and customs brokerage. The Robinson Fresh segment provides sourcing under the trade name Robinson Fresh. The All Other and Corporate segment primarily consists of Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation outside of North America. It develops global transportation and distribution networks to provide transportation and supply chain services throughout the world.

