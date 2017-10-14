Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) Stake Lessened by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Retrophin makes up 6.7% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned 7.46% of Retrophin worth $55,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 14,062.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 389,714 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $31,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,622 shares in the company, valued at $306,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 274,674 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Retrophin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $915.10 million.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin, Inc. will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.

RTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

