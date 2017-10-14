Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $114.43 Million Position in Visa Inc. (V)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Visa worth $114,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) opened at 108.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $248.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

In other Visa news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

