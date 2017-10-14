Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2017 Earnings (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Jefferies Group issued their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, July 28th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) opened at 53.69 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $266.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Wells Fargo & announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after buying an additional 3,621,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after buying an additional 10,927,679 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after buying an additional 7,445,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,464,000 after buying an additional 6,291,906 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 25,966,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,821,000 after buying an additional 472,585 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

