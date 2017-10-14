Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Jefferies Group issued their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2018 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) opened at 204.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $172.38 and a 12-month high of $244.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.37 per share, with a total value of $99,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,454.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

