Rennova Health (RNVA) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News stories about Rennova Health (NASDAQ:RNVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rennova Health earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0015863989107 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Rennova Health (NASDAQ:RNVA) traded down 10.4856% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.5486. The company had a trading volume of 323,482 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.66 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Rennova Health has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Rennova Health (NASDAQ:RNVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($20.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rennova Health will post ($4.30) EPS for the current year.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc (Rennova), formerly CollabRx, Inc, is a provider of diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company operates in three segments: clinical laboratory operations, supportive software solutions, and decision support and informatics operations. The Company is a healthcare enterprise that delivers products and services, including laboratory diagnostics, healthcare technology solutions, and revenue cycle management and intends to provide financial services, to medical providers.

