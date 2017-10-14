Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.17% of KMG Chemicals worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals by 323.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals by 167.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 32,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE KMG) opened at 55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.62. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMG. BidaskClub downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $493,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,467,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,700,097 shares in the company, valued at $87,469,990.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $13,432,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

