Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 61,700 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.50% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. worth $17,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,498,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 125,074 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter.

FSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Franklin Street Properties Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Street Properties Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Street Properties Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX FSP) opened at 10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company’s market cap is $1.13 billion. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.75 million. Franklin Street Properties Corp. had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post ($0.07) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.43%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 131,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,392 in the last 90 days.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The Company operates through the real estate operations segment. The Company’s investment objectives are to create shareholder value by increasing revenue from rental, dividend, interest and fee income and net gains from sales of properties, and increase the cash available for distribution in the form of dividends to its stockholders.

