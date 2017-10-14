Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UBS AG were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS AG by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,935,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS AG by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,199,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in UBS AG by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 6,299,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,657 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS AG by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,167,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS AG by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,868,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,760 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS AG alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.31 Million Position in UBS AG (UBS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-17-31-million-position-in-ubs-ag-ubs.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UBS AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Instinet downgraded shares of UBS AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBS AG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

UBS AG (NYSE UBS) opened at 17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. UBS AG has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

UBS AG Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.