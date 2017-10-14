Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of Planet Fitness worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 11.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,481,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after buying an additional 1,504,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 127.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 558,013 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 11.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Planet Fitness Inc. alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE PLNT) opened at 26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/renaissance-technologies-llc-boosts-position-in-planet-fitness-inc-plnt.html.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.