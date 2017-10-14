Relx N.V. (RENX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx N.V. (NYSE:RENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx N.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 9th.

Shares of Relx N.V. (NYSE RENX) traded up 0.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,853 shares. Relx N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relx N.V. by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx N.V. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx N.V.

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

