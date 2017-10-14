Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (NYSE:UK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (NYSE:UK) opened at 20.50 on Tuesday. Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Recon Capital Series Trust Recon Capital FTSE 100 ETF (UK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/recon-capital-series-trust-recon-capital-ftse-100-etf-uk-earns-hold-rating-from-analysts-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

