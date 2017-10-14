RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Westpark Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) traded up 2.90% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. 72,402 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.27. RCI Hospitality Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. RCI Hospitality Holdings had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. RCI Hospitality Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings by 39.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 34,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 339,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings by 15.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings in the second quarter worth about $2,900,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

