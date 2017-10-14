Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,369 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,396,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,278,000 after acquiring an additional 849,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,469,000 after purchasing an additional 335,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 3,066.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,294,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,864,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,742,000 after purchasing an additional 157,141 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,739,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 322,243 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wedbush cut Capital One Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 367,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $31,972,801.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) traded up 0.91% on Friday, hitting $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,736 shares. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.50 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.85 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capital One Financial Corporation Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

