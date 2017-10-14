Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fulton Financial Corporation worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 121.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,239,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 52.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) traded down 0.26% on Friday, hitting $18.95. 567,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Fulton Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $193.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director R Scott Smith, Jr. sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $101,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,348 shares of company stock worth $484,312 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

