Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. Has $437,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,745,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,908,000 after purchasing an additional 659,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,055,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,642,000 after purchasing an additional 295,119 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,541,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,283,000 after purchasing an additional 660,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 94.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,516,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,397 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at 51.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $64.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $62.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Vetr raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.82 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

