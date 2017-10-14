Raffles Associates LP Maintains Position in United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP)

Raffles Associates LP continued to hold its position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP owned 0.31% of United Bancorp worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) remained flat at $12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $60.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.12.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company has one subsidiary bank, The Citizens Savings Bank, Martins Ferry, Ohio (the Bank). The Bank operates two divisions for marketing purposes, The Community Bank, a division of The Citizens Savings Bank and The Citizens Bank, a division of The Citizens Savings Bank.

