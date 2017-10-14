Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $849,000 Position in Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group PLC were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 387.8% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ VOD) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,975 shares. The stock’s market cap is $77.52 billion. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Vodafone Group PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.56 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “add” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

About Vodafone Group PLC

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

