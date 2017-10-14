Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Get Quidel Corporation alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QDEL. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel Corporation from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Quidel Corporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel Corporation from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded down 1.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 218,209 shares of the company were exchanged. Quidel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.91 million. Quidel Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quidel Corporation will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/quidel-corporation-qdel-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Quidel Corporation news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,217,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,358.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $39,682.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,388 shares of company stock worth $8,274,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,195,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quidel Corporation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 96,565 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel Corporation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quidel Corporation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.