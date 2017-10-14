QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QUIK. ValuEngine cut QuickLogic Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ QUIK) traded down 1.81% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 141,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $130.58 million. QuickLogic Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). QuickLogic Corporation had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 130.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. QuickLogic Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Corporation will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic Corporation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,383,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,844 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic Corporation in the first quarter worth $821,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic Corporation in the first quarter worth $178,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in QuickLogic Corporation in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in QuickLogic Corporation by 18.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 191,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation develops and markets semiconductor and software algorithm solutions. The Company’s solutions primarily target smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). The Company is a fabless semiconductor provider of flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, and ultra-low power Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

