QS Investors LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Fortis Inc. (FTS)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 216,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 360,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE FTS) opened at 36.63 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

