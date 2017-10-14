Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Raised by Jefferies Group (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Group increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) opened at 72.11 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2,718.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,198,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,958,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,804,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,343,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,110,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,350,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,551,000 after acquiring an additional 221,171 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

