Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for YRC Worldwide, Inc. (YRCW) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Wood now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) opened at 12.69 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $425.52 million, a PE ratio of 4230.00 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after buying an additional 180,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

