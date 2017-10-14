Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation Issued By Jefferies Group (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Zions Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 340.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $46,380.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger B. Porter acquired 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,087.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,623.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,118 shares of company stock worth $1,222,407. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $465.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

