Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $12.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pzena Investment Management, LLC, which will become the company’s operating company upon the consummation of the offering, is a premier value-oriented investment management firm with a record of investment excellence and exceptional client service. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PZN. BidaskClub cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Pzena Investment Management (PZN) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 67,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pzena Investment Management will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company is the sole managing member of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena Investment Management, LLC is an investment management company. The Company also serves as the general partner of Pzena Investment Management, LP. The Company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and certain commingled vehicles geared toward institutional investors.

