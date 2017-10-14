Public Sector Pension investment Board Reduces Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $248,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $557,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,961 shares in the company, valued at $938,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,452 shares of company stock worth $4,779,481 over the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) opened at 33.54 on Friday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $871.40 million, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

