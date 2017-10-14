Public Sector Pension investment Board Lowers Stake in Lannett Co Inc (LCI)

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its holdings in Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Lannett Co were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lannett Co by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lannett Co by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lannett Co by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lannett Co by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Lannett Co by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCI shares. BidaskClub lowered Lannett Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $27.00 target price on Lannett Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Lannett Co in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Lannett Co in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of Lannett Co Inc (NYSE LCI) opened at 23.25 on Friday. Lannett Co Inc has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $866.85 million.

Lannett Co (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.01 million. Lannett Co had a positive return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Co Inc will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Co Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

