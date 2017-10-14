Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $295,000 Stake in Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its position in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned about 0.05% of Marcus Corporation (The) worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) by 241.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 101,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) by 28.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) by 15.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marcus Corporation (NYSE MCS) opened at 27.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.73. Marcus Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Marcus Corporation (The) had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marcus Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Marcus Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus Corporation (The) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marcus Corporation (The) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Marcus Corporation (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Marcus Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California.

