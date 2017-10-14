Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Equity Residential worth $42,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 67,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

Equity Residential (NYSE EQR) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,805 shares. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $612.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.5038 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-lowers-stake-in-equity-residential-eqr.html.

In other news, insider David S. Santee sold 10,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $744,988.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $192,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,622 shares of company stock worth $11,816,599. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.