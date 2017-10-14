Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $39.76 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $39,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2,762.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,692,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 4,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,445,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,707 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,251 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Biogen by 2,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,352,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $345,143,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ BIIB) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.64. 1,360,299 shares of the company traded hands. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.28 and a 1-year high of $338.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.53 and a 200-day moving average of $283.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post $21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.49.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

