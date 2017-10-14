Prudential PLC Sells 200 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems Corporation were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems Corporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC lowered Alliance Data Systems Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) opened at 230.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.84. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a one year low of $197.69 and a one year high of $266.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems Corporation had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Corporation will post $18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential PLC Sells 200 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/prudential-plc-sells-200-shares-of-alliance-data-systems-corporation-ads.html.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.