Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Holdings Raised by Afam Capital Inc.

Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3,296.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,220,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,272,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,997.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,272,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,469,000 after acquiring an additional 968,500 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,743,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,672,000 after acquiring an additional 821,881 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 48.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,013,000 after acquiring an additional 737,458 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. FBR & Co raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $463,639.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,454.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,638,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) traded down 0.22% on Friday, hitting $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,950 shares. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post $10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

