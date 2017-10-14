Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $258,000 in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) Stock

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLB. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 40,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 13.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 135,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 6.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR alerts:

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) opened at 58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.3019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Materials Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $258,000 in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/prudential-financial-inc-invests-258000-in-materials-select-sector-spdr-xlb-stock.html.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.