Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $137,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $207,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) opened at 60.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.53 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 6,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $379,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

