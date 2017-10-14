Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th.

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at 126.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.32.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $163.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

