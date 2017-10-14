Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Foundation Building Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foundation Building Materials Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/prudential-financial-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-foundation-building-materials-inc-fbm.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) opened at 13.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm’s market cap is $577.82 million.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.