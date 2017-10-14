Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Position Lifted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Prothena Corporation PLC worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 95,458.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,073 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 29.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 849,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after buying an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,045,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 6.2% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,055,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Prothena Corporation PLC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prothena Corporation PLC alerts:

In related news, insider Tara Nickerson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $324,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $324,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $2,247,237. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena Corporation PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena Corporation PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Prothena Corporation PLC in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) opened at 60.75 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.33 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Prothena Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. Prothena Corporation PLC had a negative net margin of 527.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7951.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Corporation PLC will post ($4.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Position Lifted by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/prothena-corporation-plc-prta-position-lifted-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Prothena Corporation PLC Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.