ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,796,000 after buying an additional 89,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 80,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 46,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) opened at 39.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Hillenbrand Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand Inc will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

HI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world.

