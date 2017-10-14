ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 11.4% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 24.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. alerts:

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) opened at 40.97 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/proshare-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc.html.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 14,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.62 per share, with a total value of $522,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 30,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,100 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.