ProShare Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Unifirst Corporation (UNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unifirst Corporation were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 52,993.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,481,000 after purchasing an additional 83,165 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 678,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) opened at 157.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51. Unifirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $116.67 and a 1-year high of $158.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Unifirst Corporation Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

