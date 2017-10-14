ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,632,000 after acquiring an additional 121,562 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 132,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,040 shares of company stock worth $1,708,157. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) opened at 63.87 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

