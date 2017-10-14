Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLD. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of Prologis (NYSE PLD) opened at 65.21 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $766.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Carl B. Webb sold 20,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,227,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2,123.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,855,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,393,000 after buying an additional 48,568,495 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,403,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Prologis by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,370,000 after buying an additional 4,280,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,573,000 after buying an additional 2,469,949 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,268,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

