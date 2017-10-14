Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,977 Gigamon Inc. (GIMO)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 73.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 156.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 363,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gigamon by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gigamon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Gigamon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.95.

Shares of Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) opened at 36.25 on Friday. Gigamon Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.36 million. Gigamon had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gigamon Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gigamon news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,289,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted C. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,734.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,706 shares of company stock worth $5,144,239. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

