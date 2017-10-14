Profund Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE AMG) opened at 193.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.48 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

