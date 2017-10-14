Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Stein Mart worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 92.6% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 87.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) opened at 1.19 on Friday. Stein Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The stock’s market cap is $57.02 million.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Stein Mart’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stein Mart, Inc. will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc is a national retailer offering the fashion merchandise, service and presentation of a department or specialty store. The Company offers apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes and home fashions. The Company’s target customers are women over 45 years old. The Company operates approximately 280 stores in over 30 states and an Internet store.

