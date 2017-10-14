Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NASDAQ:PGRE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Paramount Group Inc (NASDAQ:PGRE) opened at 16.44 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96.

Paramount Group (NASDAQ:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.11 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 77.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

Paramount Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

